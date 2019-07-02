DJ Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jul-2019 / 17:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 02 July 2019 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') Transaction in Own Shares Genel Energy plc announces that on 2 July 2019 it has purchased a total of 143,570 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019. Volume weighted average price per share 197.0425 pence Highest price Per Share 198.0000 pence Lowest price Per Share 196.0000 pence The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares. Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 1,121,699 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 279,126,499 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Aggregated Information Exchange venue Volume weighted average price Aggregated volume BATP 197.5297 49236 XLON 196.7139 54450 CCEU 196.8000 16808 UBSY 197.1526 6165 MSSI 197.3209 5406 BCSI 196.0901 3610 ZUBS 197.3332 1776 SGMY 196.9000 1666 TRQM 196.8839 1382 HRSI 197.0000 1292 AQXE 196.6000 616 CHIX 196.6000 516 TRQX 196.3645 406 CHID 197.0830 241 Transaction Details In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below: Price Date Time Quantity Exchange Trade ID (pence) Venue 196 02/07/2019 16:03:14 221 BARAL 00050722281TRLO0 196 02/07/2019 16:03:14 2538 BARAL 00050722283TRLO0 196 02/07/2019 16:03:22 1984 BARAL 00050722293TRLO0 196.2 02/07/2019 10:05:31 1570 BARAL 00050712796TRLO0 196.2 02/07/2019 15:58:23 1292 BARAL 00050721812TRLO0 196.2 02/07/2019 15:58:23 278 BARAL 00050721813TRLO0 196.2 02/07/2019 16:04:38 1626 BARAL 00050722327TRLO0 196.4 02/07/2019 10:46:40 656 BARAL 00050713621TRLO0 196.4 02/07/2019 10:46:40 350 BARAL 00050713622TRLO0 196.4 02/07/2019 10:49:09 1860 BARAL 00050713730TRLO0 196.4 02/07/2019 15:55:21 427 BARAL 00050721580TRLO0 196.4 02/07/2019 15:55:21 1184 BARAL 00050721582TRLO0 196.4 02/07/2019 16:24:54 945 BARAL 00050723859TRLO0 196.4 02/07/2019 16:27:25 24 BARAL 00050724069TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 10:02:44 17 BARAL 00050712724TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 10:02:44 28 BARAL 00050712725TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 10:02:44 180 BARAL 00050712726TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 10:47:45 616 BARAL 00050713668TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 10:47:45 527 BARAL 00050713669TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 10:47:45 1600 BARAL 00050713670TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 10:47:45 516 BARAL 00050713671TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 11:02:08 2489 BARAL 00050713955TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 11:05:45 1679 BARAL 00050714021TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 14:11:55 1837 BARAL 00050716979TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 15:55:35 1674 BARAL 00050721594TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 16:10:54 651 BARAL 00050722608TRLO0 196.6 02/07/2019 16:10:54 1154 BARAL 00050722609TRLO0 196.7 02/07/2019 08:57:22 1785 BARAL 00050711548TRLO0 196.7 02/07/2019 08:57:22 1785 UBSAL 00050711550TRLO0 196.7 02/07/2019 08:58:27 267 BARAL 00050711572TRLO0 196.7 02/07/2019 09:40:02 133 BARAL 00050712328TRLO0 196.7 02/07/2019 08:58:27 1412 BTELCHL 00050711570TRLO0 196.7 02/07/2019 09:40:02 1666 BTELCHL 00050712326TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 08:58:58 16808 MSAL 00050711578TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 09:41:19 506 BTELCHL 00050712345TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 09:42:04 161 LNEL 00050712358TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 09:42:04 154 LNEL 00050712359TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 09:58:05 44 LNEL 00050712673TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 11:15:01 198 BARAL 00050714197TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 11:15:01 1431 BARAL 00050714198TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 11:45:01 45 BARAL 00050714676TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 11:45:09 1836 BARAL 00050714691TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 13:57:00 44 BARAL 00050716631TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 14:05:01 140 BARAL 00050716802TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 14:05:01 762 BARAL 00050716803TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 14:07:00 774 BARAL 00050716846TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 14:12:17 1500 BARAL 00050716984TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 14:12:17 343 BARAL 00050716985TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 14:12:17 99 BARAL 00050716986TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 14:12:17 1075 BARAL 00050716987TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 14:31:58 1773 BARAL 00050717588TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 16:06:46 1733 BARAL 00050722436TRLO0 196.8 02/07/2019 16:20:10 1833 BARAL 00050723478TRLO0 196.9 02/07/2019 09:06:31 1509 BTELCHL 00050711639TRLO0 196.9 02/07/2019 09:06:31 358 BARAL 00050711641TRLO0 196.9 02/07/2019 09:32:31 1666 GSCO 00050712165TRLO0 196.9 02/07/2019 09:53:13 1387 BTELCHL 00050712605TRLO0 196.9 02/07/2019 09:53:13 366 BARAL 00050712607TRLO0 196.9 02/07/2019 09:54:32 128 LNEL 00050712623TRLO0 196.9 02/07/2019 09:54:32 100 LNEL 00050712625TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 08:57:22 949 BTELCHL 00050711552TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 08:57:22 702 BTELCHL 00050711553TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 08:58:57 1292 MSAL 00050711576TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:04:44 551 BTELCHL 00050711618TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:06:31 72 LNEL 00050711633TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:06:31 169 LNEL 00050711634TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:06:31 170 LNEL 00050711635TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:17:12 689 BTELCHL 00050711858TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:18:16 46 LNEL 00050711884TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:19:49 657 BTELCHL 00050711900TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:19:49 1234 DEUAL 00050711902TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:21:26 109 LNEL 00050711949TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:22:05 800 MSAL 00050711954TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 09:41:20 1288 MSAL 00050712347TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 12:02:10 336 BARAL 00050715026TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 12:02:10 464 BARAL 00050715027TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 12:02:10 124 BARAL 00050715028TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 12:50:30 246 BARAL 00050715741TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 13:37:22 400 BARAL 00050716372TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 13:37:22 2297 BARAL 00050716373TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 14:07:31 1500 BARAL 00050716857TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 14:07:31 1061 BARAL 00050716858TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 14:59:10 611 BARAL 00050718509TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 15:16:41 1729 BARAL 00050719300TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 15:36:44 1716 BARAL 00050720537TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 15:40:02 2945 BARAL 00050720723TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 15:40:09 12 BARAL 00050720727TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 15:40:09 217 BARAL 00050720728TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 15:40:09 195 BARAL 00050720729TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 15:40:09 700 BARAL 00050720730TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 15:51:03 2957 BARAL 00050721398TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 15:51:21 1870 BARAL 00050721408TRLO0 197 02/07/2019 16:29:57 82 BARAL 00050724356TRLO0 197.1 02/07/2019 09:04:08 1785 UBSAL 00050711614TRLO0 197.2 02/07/2019 09:05:08 1533 MSAL 00050711624TRLO0 197.5 02/07/2019 08:22:42 1035 UBSAL 00050710712TRLO0 197.5 02/07/2019 08:22:42 1560 UBSAL 00050710725TRLO0 197.6 02/07/2019 09:27:00 1159 BTELCHL 00050712047TRLO0 197.6 02/07/2019 09:27:01 10033 BTELCHL 00050712049TRLO0 197.6 02/07/2019 09:27:01 4126 BTELCHL 00050712050TRLO0 197.8 02/07/2019 08:22:42 750 UBSAL 00050710711TRLO0 197.8 02/07/2019 08:22:42 41 LNEL 00050710713TRLO0 197.8 02/07/2019 08:22:42 41 LNEL 00050710716TRLO0 197.8 02/07/2019 08:22:42 41 LNEL 00050710717TRLO0 197.8 02/07/2019 08:22:42 1340 MSAL 00050710719TRLO0 197.8 02/07/2019 08:22:42 445 MSAL 00050710723TRLO0 197.9 02/07/2019 08:32:01 1410 BTELCHL 00050710975TRLO0 197.9 02/07/2019 08:32:01 595 BARAL 00050710977TRLO0 197.9 02/07/2019 08:42:28 6161 BTELCHL 00050711271TRLO0 198 02/07/2019 08:35:15 686 DEUAL 00050711048TRLO0 198 02/07/2019 08:35:15 474 BTELCHL 00050711050TRLO0 198 02/07/2019 08:39:17 684 BARAL 00050711140TRLO0 198 02/07/2019 08:39:18 949 SGAL 00050711142TRLO0 198 02/07/2019 08:39:18 454 BTELCHL 00050711144TRLO0 198 02/07/2019 08:42:27 1035 BTELCHL 00050711253TRLO0 198 02/07/2019 08:42:27 2088 BTELCHL 00050711267TRLO0 198 02/07/2019 08:42:27 5211 BTELCHL 00050711269TRLO0 -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2019 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: POS TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 12121 EQS News ID: 835117 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=835117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2019 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)