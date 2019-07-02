sprite-preloader
02.07.2019 | 19:12
OL GROUPE: OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF TANGUY NDOMBELÉ TO TOTTENHAM

Lyon, 2 July 2019


Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of international midfielder Tanguy Ndombelé to Tottenham for €60 million, with incentives which could reach as high as €10 million.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes to thank Tanguy Ndombelé for his dedication to the club since his arrival in 2017, and to congratulate him for his professionalism and performances which earned him a place on the French national team. Olympique Lyonnais wishes him every success with his new club.


OL Groupe

Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - compartiment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services -
CAC Travel & Leisure
Code ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Services de loisirs
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

© 2019 Actusnews Wire

FN Beta