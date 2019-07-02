OL GROUPE: OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF TANGUY NDOMBELÉ TO TOTTENHAM

Lyon, 2 July 2019



Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of international midfielder Tanguy Ndombelé to Tottenham for €60 million, with incentives which could reach as high as €10 million.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes to thank Tanguy Ndombelé for his dedication to the club since his arrival in 2017, and to congratulate him for his professionalism and performances which earned him a place on the French national team. Olympique Lyonnais wishes him every success with his new club.







