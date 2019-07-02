DJ TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE 'COMPANY') ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE OFFERING OF 16,666,667 GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF THE COMPANY (THE 'OFFERING')

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE "COMPANY") ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE OFFERING OF 16,666,667 GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF THE COMPANY (THE "OFFERING") Limassol, Cyprus - 2 July 2019 TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (the "Company"), which together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including Tinkoff Bank, is Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, announces that it has today sold 16,666,667 global depositary receipts (the "GDRs") representing interests in Class A shares of the Company at a price of USD 18.00 per GDR, raising aggregate gross proceeds of USD 300,000,006. The Company intends to use the proceeds it receives from the Offering to increase Tinkoff Bank's capital adequacy position, whether by subscribing for new ordinary shares in the share capital of Tinkoff Bank through a closed subscription and/or by any other means deemed appropriate by the Company's management for such purpose. Following the completion of the Offering, Mr. Oleg Tinkov holds 40.4 per cent of the Company's share capital and any of the Company's shares and global depositary receipts held directly or indirectly by Mr. Tinkov or by the Company are subject to a lock-up through 31 December 2019, subject to customary exceptions. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc has act ed as global coordinator and joint bookrunner in connection with the Offering (the "GC"). Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Limited, Sberbank CIB (UK) Limited and UBS Europe SE have acted as joint bookrunners (together with the GC, the "JBRs"). No representation or warranty express or implied, is made by any of the JBRs or any of their respective affiliates as to the truth, accuracy, completeness, reasonableness, verification or sufficiency of the information set out in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to TCS Group Holding PLC, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available. For enquiries: Tinkoff Bank Tinkoff Bank Darya Ermolina Larisa Chernysheva Head of PR IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) media@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [1] PR@tcsgh.com.cy IR@tcsgh.com.cy About the Group TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities. The Group also has Tinkoff.ru, an evolving ecosystem that offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, the country's first and only direct bank and the core of the Tinkoff.ru ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 12.4% as of 1 April 2019. The 1Q'19 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 7.2 bn, ROE stood at 64.4%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre staffed by over 10,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives. In 2018 Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2017 and 2013 The Banker recognised it as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: IOE TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 12122 EQS News ID: 835121 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru

