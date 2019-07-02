The company thanks Amanda for her leadership since she joined in October 2018 and wishes her every success in her future endeavors. Amanda's successor will be announced in due course.

Mario Greco, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "We appreciate Amanda's contributions during her time with us, in particular as we drive innovation throughout the business and introduce an enhanced culture of service for our customers. Our business in EMEA is performing well under the strong leadership of our Country CEOs."

