FEops, a leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions, is proud to announce that FEops HEARTguideTMwas the winning entry at CSI Frankfurt 2019 voted on by physician attendees for the Highlight of the year award in the category interventional imaging. This award celebrates promising technologies that will have the biggest impact in the field, on daily practice or on patients' health and outlook. Dr C. Dowling (St George's, UK) and Dr M. Swaans (St Antonius, The Netherlands) shared their early experience with patient-specific computer simulation of transcatheter aortic valve implantation in bicuspid aortic valve morphology.

"It is an honor to receive this award just only three months after the European launch of FEops HEARTguideTM. Moreover, it is a clear recognition of the support from the physicians that early embraced our technology and of all the hard work from the entire FEops team" said Matthieu De Beule, co-founder and CEO FEops.

FEops HEARTguideTM, which received CE mark earlier this year, is a one-in-its-kind procedure planning environment for structural heart interventions that provides physicians unique insights to evaluate device sizing and positioning pre-operatively using novel computational modeling and simulation technology. The current release includes workflows for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI)andleft atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedures.

In addition to the Highlight of the year award, FEops HEARTguideTM was also starring in two best poster awards at CSI: Best poster in TAVI, commented by Dr C. Dowling focusing on the impact of FEops HEARTguideTM on heart team decision making for TAVI in patients with bicuspid aortic valves (St George's, UK) and best poster in LAA Occlusion, where Dr A. Bavo (FEops, Belgium) presented the validation data for the LAAO workflow within FEops HEARTguideTM. Dr C. Dowling stated, "This award recognises the outstanding work undertaken by the FEops team in developing patient-specific computer simulations for structural heart interventions".

FEops HEARTguideTM cloud-based procedure planning environment uses advanced personalized computational modeling and simulation to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy preoperatively. The current release includes TAVI and LAAO workflows. Such insights have the power to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions, as well as ultimately help to improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings.

Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions. In September 2017, FEops announced that it closed a 6 million euros financing, led by Valiance, and joined by existing investors Capricorn Venture Partners and PMV.

