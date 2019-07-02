Mediarelease

Gurit secures two-year kit supply contract with a globally leading Wind OEM

Zurich, July 2, 2019 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces a two-year supply contract which has been secured with one of the world's leading Wind Turbine OEM's for its JSB Kitting business unit. The contract is a continuation of an existing supply agreement and in line with communicated Group sales targets for 2019. It will utilize capacities of the new kitting production site in Matamoros in Mexico, which was just opened recently and will provide room for further organic growth in 2020. The contract contains volume agreements for Europe, Asia and Americas and is expected to deliver Net Sales of CHF 175-200 million over the contract period, dependent on the OEM's demand situation.

"It is satisfying to have reached the targets that we set out to achieve and bring value and reduced cost levels to our customers. With this two-year contract we expand our production capacity in existing sites as well as secure volume for our new factory in Mexico," says Frank Nielsen, CEO at JSB (Gurit Kitting).

About Gurit:

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, core material wind turbine blade kits, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

