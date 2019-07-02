ALD ALD: Half-year liquidity contract statement 02-Jul-2019 / 21:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Limited company with a capital of EUR 606,155,460.00 Registered office: 1-3, rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot, Corosa - 92500 Rueil-Malmaison 417 689 395 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register Paris, July 2nd 2019 Half-year liquidity contract statement for ALD Under the liquidity contract entered into between ALD and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2019: · 84,932 shares · EUR 857,979.65 As a reminder: · the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2018 on the liquidity account: · 86,259 shares · EUR 823,866.41 · the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: · 0 shares · EUR 2,000,000.00 EUR o0o Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: ALD: Half year Liquidity contract report Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CFBLMNQXNX [1] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 834237 End of Announcement EQS News Service 834237 02-Jul-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3beeb9634e9ac7fc5fb3f6d629ca8756&application_id=834237&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2019 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)