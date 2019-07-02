Erin Ventures Inc.: Erin Ventures Reports AGM Results

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") [TSXV: EV] announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 28, 2019. A quorum of shareholders representing, in person and by proxy, a total of 37,801,179 Common Shares (approximately 46.65% of the total outstanding Common Shares) were present. All the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved (see the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular, dated May 21, 2019 for details).

Specifically, the following resolutions were approved:

To accept the audited financial statements for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2018 and the auditor's report thereon.



To set the number of Directors to be elected (set at 4).



To elect Directors for the ensuing year. Elected: Tim Daniels; Dusan Podunavac; Vladan Milosevic; James Wallis.



To appoint auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Appointed - Morgan LLP, Chartered Accountants.



Approval of Erin's Stock Option Plan.



Approval of Shareholder Protection Rights Plan.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Tim Daniels

Votes For:

Votes Withheld:



James Wallis

Votes For:

Votes Withheld:



Vladan Milosevic

Votes For:

Votes Withheld:



Dusan Podunavac

Votes For:

Votes Withheld:

34,175,537 (92.81%)

2,646,219 (7.19%)





35.817,918 (97.27%)

1,003,838 (2.73%)





34,717,175 (94.28%)

2,104,581 (5.72%)





35,814,953 (97.27%)

1,006,803 (2.73%)

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV" and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "ERVFF". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Erin Ventures Inc.

Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

www.erinventures.com

645 Fort Street, Suite 203

Victoria BC V8W 1G2

Canada Erin's Public Quotations:

Canada

TSX Venture: EV

USA

OTCQB: ERVFF



Europe

Berlin Stock Exchange: EKV

