Unity Metals Corp.: Unity Samples Up To 8.62g/t Au Over 38cm At Hewitt Point

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Unity Metals Corp. ("Unity" or the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce results from the Phase 2 Shaw backpack drilling program at the Hewitt Point claims, which forms part of the Phillips Arm Gold Project. The intention of the Phase 2 program was to follow up on anomalous gold, silver and base metal values obtained in the Phase 1 program. The four-man crew completed 27 short holes for a total of 40.85m. Assays were performed by ALS Global, an accredited laboratory, and all samples were analyzed by 35 element aqua regia ICP-AES and by fire assay with AA finish, for gold.

The highest gold values obtained in the Phase 2 program was in hole HW19-21, drilled to test a new vein system identified 15m south of the main vein showing, and assayed 8.62g/t Au and 3.8g/t Ag over 38cm from 0.0 - 0.38m.

In addition, hole HW19-07, which was drilled to expand known mineralization at Hewitt Point, assayed 3.70g/t Au and 16.4g/t Ag over 84 cm from 1.15 - 1.99m.

Of the 48 samples taken an additional 8 samples assayed greater than 0.1g/t Au.

A summary of significant results from both programs is presented below:

The Company is extremely pleased with the results of the two programs, which confirm the initial surface expression of the Hewitt Point vein as well as mineralization approximately 15m to the south. The Company is in the process of compiling the new datasets and expects to finalize its diamond drilling targets in the near term.

About the Company

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678 hectares of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800's. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

