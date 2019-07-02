Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc.: Healthcare Solutions Holdings Completes Merger With Verity Inc. (VRTY - OTC)

Healthcare Solutions Management Group Inc., Verity Corp. and Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. Completed Merger as of June 14, 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holding Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group Inc., today announced the completion of its merger with Verity Inc. (OTC Pink: VRTY). Healthcare Solutions Holding Inc. (HSI) is a medical service and device company based in New York working with physicians and physician groups in more than 20 states.

"We are excited to take this pivotal step in the evolution of HSI. Merging with a public company is critical to that process. We continue to believe that we are at the forefront of bringing cutting-edge technologies to physicians and physician groups so that they can access more products and diagnostic tests to better serve their patients," said Travis Revelle, CEO. "We believe that our breadth and depth of knowledge in this space give us a significant advantage and we look forward to working with our physician partners to dramatically improve patient outcomes."

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect HSI and HSI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About HSI

Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. (HSI) is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools to improve patient outcomes. HSI has headquarters in New York City and offices in Dallas. For more information, visit hscorp.biz.

