Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal" or the "Company") announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Gordon MacMahon as Vice President, Exploration. "On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Gordon for his time and dedication to Bengal," stated Chayan Chakrabarty, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors." The Company is in the process of evaluating replacement candidates based on current projects as well as future opportunities being pursued by the Company.

