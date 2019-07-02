Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - ALX Uranium Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that it wishes to correct a typographical error in its Information Circular dated June 19, 2019. The record date for the Annual General Meeting is listed in the Information Circular as June 18, 2019, which is incorrect. The actual record date for the Annual General Meeting is June 19, 2019. Shareholders of record as at June 19, 2019 are eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting to be held in Vancouver, BC, Canada on July 25, 2019.

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, a superior mining jurisdiction. The Company executes well-designed exploration programs using the latest available technologies and has interests in over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a Province which hosts the richest uranium deposits in the world, a producing gold mine, and demonstrates strong potential for economic base metals deposits. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF". Technical reports are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for several of the Company's active properties.

