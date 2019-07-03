IDW Media Holdings Inc.: SYFY, Space, IDW Entertainment and SEVEN24 Films Announce Return to Production for Wynonna Earp

Cineflix Studios to Co-Produce - Cineflix Rights to Handle International Sales

IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24 Films, Space and SYFY announced today that "Wynonna Earp," the award-winning series based on the IDW comic created by Beau Smith, has been greenlit to start production for its fourth season. With production slated to begin later this year, Season 4 is expected to debut in Summer 2020 on SYFY in the US and Space in Canada. Additionally, IDW Entertainment announced that Cineflix Studios has come aboard to co-produce with Cineflix Rights handling international sales for all four seasons of the series.

Winner of the 2018 People's Choice Award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show, "Wynonna Earp" follows the life of the great, great granddaughter (Melanie Scrofano, "Bad Blood") of famous lawman Wyatt Earp. The action-packed supernatural sci-fi series stars Scrofano, Tim Rozon ("Schitt's Creek"), Dominique Provost-Chalkley ("Avengers: Age of Ultron") and Katherine Barrell ("Working Moms").

"We are absolutely thrilled that we get to make more 'Wynonna Earp,' and are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure we can," said Emily Andras, Showrunner and Executive Producer. "This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity and kindness."

Known for having one of the most active social media communities - from arranging fan conventions around the world to raising money for LGBTQ charities - "Wynonna Earp" has been praised for its "fierce and committed performances"*, and has received and been nominated for numerous awards including Canadian Screen Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Directors Guild of Canada, Writers Guild of Canada and Alberta Film & Television Awards.

SEVEN24's Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, in addition to Cineflix's Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock, serve as Executive Producers along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

ABOUT IDW ENTERTAINMENT

IDW Entertainment "IDWE" is charged with developing, financing, producing and distributing creative, diversified and targeted entertainment content ranging from series and features to interactive experiences and digital content from sister company IDW Publishing's extensive IP catalog of comic books and graphic novels, as well as from third-party content.

Since launching in 2013, IDWE has successfully delivered three seasons of the critically-acclaimed "Wynonna Earp", which debuted on SYFY in the U.S.; Spike TV in the UK and Australia; and Netflix Globally. The company is also in production on a Netflix series adaptation of the popular comic book "Locke & Key" by Joe Hill and show run by Carlton Cuse, slated to premiere in 2020. IDWE has completed production on the Netflix Original series "VWars" set to premiere in 2019, starring Ian Somerhalder; and "October Faction" also slated to premiere in 2019.

IDWE is a franchise studio division of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: IDWM), a fully integrated media company.

ABOUT SEVEN24 FILMS

SEVEN24 Films is an independent film and television production company whose work has spanned over two decades. Executive Producers Tom Cox and Jordy Randall have produced dramatic series, mini-series, television movies and feature films garnering over one hundred industry awards and nominations. In addition to the People's Choice Award winning series, Wynonna Earp, current projects include Fortunate Son, a political thriller for CBC and NBCU International, Dark Cargo, a noir thriller for YouTube Premium, Jann, a half hour comedy for CTV, and the hit family series Heartland, the longest running one-hour series in Canadian history, now in its thirteenth season for CBC and UPtv. Previous projects include Young Drunk Punk for Rogers and CBC, the Canadian Screen Award winner Borealis, the Gemini Award winning movie Mayerthorpe and Gemini Award winning Mini-Series Burn Up. Tom Cox and Jordy Randall were also co-producers on numerous high-profile feature films including the Academy Award nominated Brokeback Mountain, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and Resurrecting the Champ.



ABOUT CINEFLIX STUDIOS

Cineflix Studios creates scripted content for the US, Canada, and international markets. Partnering with top flight showrunners and third-party producers, Cineflix Studios brings creative, co-financing, and distribution expertise through Cineflix Rights to premium projects. Cineflix Studios co-financed and co-produced two seasons of the dramatic series Pure for WGNA/Hulu/Super Channel/CBC and the recently renewed break-out hit series Coroner for CBC/NBCU International Networks.

