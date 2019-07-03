sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,064 Euro		+0,009
+16,00 %
WKN: A2JN3N ISIN: CA3621LV1086 Ticker-Symbol: 47G 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GO COBALT MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GO COBALT MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,048
0,074
02.07.
0,055
0,07
07:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GO COBALT MINING CORP
GO COBALT MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GO COBALT MINING CORP0,064+16,00 %
FN Beta