The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 03.07.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 03.07.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 31Y XFRA US61775R1059 MORPHIC HOLDING IDL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA SN91 XFRA US82871P1084 SIMMONS FIRST NTL A -,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA P3CP XFRA US98872F2048 YUMA ENERGY EQ01 EQU EUR N