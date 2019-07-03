sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Arix Bioscience Plc - Issue of Ordinary Shares, TVR, PDMR Notifications

PR Newswire

London, July 2

3 July 2019

Arix Bioscience plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares, Total Voting Rights and PDMR Shareholding Notifications


Issue of Ordinary Shares

Arix Bioscience plc (the "Company") announces that it has allotted 84,249 new Ordinary Shares to certain Non-Executive Directors, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy and the compensation agreed at their appointments, as follows:

Name of Non-Executive DirectorNumber of shares allotted
Art Pappas47,619
Mark Breuer36,630

Application has been made for 84,249 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares and it is expected that admission of these new Ordinary Shares will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 4 July 2019.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of 84,249 shares the Company will have a total of 135,551,850 ordinary shares of £0.00001 each in issue and a total number of voting rights in the Company of 135,551,850. The above figure of 135,551,850 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PDMR Notification

The Trustee of the Arix Bioscience plc Employee Benefit Trust has notified the Company that it has delivered 241,545 shares to Jonathan Peacock, Chairman, following the vesting of conditional share awards issued under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan.

PDMR Dealing Notifications

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameArt Pappas
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.365047,619
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction02 July 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Breuer
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transaction Award of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.365036,630
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction02 July 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Peacock
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChairman
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionVest of nil-cost Conditional share award under the Arix Bioscience plc Executive Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil241,545
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction02 July 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information:

Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -


