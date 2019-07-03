SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Favorable Growth Momentum in Germany

Press Release

July 3, 2019

Favorable Growth Momentum in Germany

Solutions 30, a leader in solutions for new technologies, announced today that it has just signed two major contracts in Germany, one with Unitymedia and the other with Germany's main gas and electricity supplier. The company is continuing its development in this important geography, duplicating its French model. These new contracts illustrate Solutions 30's desire to strengthen its relationships with key players in the market. Its goal is to benefit from the growth expected in the coming years in the areas of very high-speed Internet and smart meters.

In the field of telecommunications, Solutions 30 is reinforcing its presence with Unitymedia. The cable operator, a subsidiary of Liberty Global and 3rd largest operator in the German market, has decided to increase the volume of work assigned to the company by 30%, bringing it to just over €32 million annually. This demonstrates Solutions 30's ability to provide service that meets the needs of its customers, and to build long-term relationships based on trust.

Jan Machuletz, COO Germany, says, "We are very pleased with the expansion of this partnership. It rewards our commitment to Unitymedia and our hard work providing broadband installation and assistance to their customers throughout Southern Germany. We will continue to provide enthusiastic support to Unitymedia as it works to strengthen its position in the German market."

In the field of energy, Solutions 30 was chosen by Germany's main gas and electricity supplier, for the pilot phase of its smart electricity meter deployment. The contract for installation of 44,000 meters may be fairly modest in size, but it provides a strategic opportunity for the company to demonstrate its ability to support this major player on a larger scale. Solutions 30 will be providing service in three states: Schleswig-Holstein, Brandenburg and Bavaria.

Volker Meyer, CEO of Solutions 30 Germany, says, "It's an encouraging first step after several months of negotiations, particularly since large-scale deployment of smart meters could begin as early as 2020. This first success is all the more important because we are currently bidding for upcoming deployments, with results expected next year."

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million interventions completed since its creation and with its network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



