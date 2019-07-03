Select will integrate with the world's fastest growing network to become a Top 5 global agency

Silva International Investments on behalf of Select Model Management (Select) today announces that Select will pursue a major global expansion drive through an integration with MP Management, the world's fastest growing network of model and talent agencies. The combined agency now becomes one of the world's top-5 agencies in revenue terms and will represent many of the world's most established models. Silva International Investments is the majority shareholder of the combined agency.

Founded in 1977, Select is globally recognised as one of the most prestigious and innovative agencies in the UK. Its team in London has an exclusive client list of the world's leading lifestyle brands and manages the careers of the UK's biggest, brightest and most successful male and female models and artists, including David Gandy, Tasha Tilberg, Agyness Deyn, Jess Hart, Oliver Cheshire, Sam Rollinson, Irina Shayk, Eliza Cummings, Hana Cross, Devon Aoki, Pixie Lott and Anne-Marie.

Select now becomes fully integrated with MP Management Group, the world's fastest growing network of model and talent agencies, which represents some of the world's most established models including Amanda Murphy, Marjan Jonkman, Shanelle Nyasiase, Arthur Gosse and Bar Rafaeli. Following its establishment in 2008 in Milan, in 2014 MP Management acquired a second agency in Miami, then a third agency, Major Paris, was acquired in 2015. Under the ownership of Silva International Investments, the Group in 2017 then acquired Elite Stockholm and in the same year it established a strategic partnership with Modellink in Gothenburg. This was followed in 2018 with the acquisition of the Factor Chosen Group, which brought into the network agencies in Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta. With the acquisition of Select, the network now expands to London, meaning the Group now spans 8 agencies across two continents.

Marco Auletta, Chief Executive Office of Silva International Investments, which owns the combined agency said about the news: "Select merging with MP Management to become a Top 5 global agency business is a fantastic development, and we will continue to invest in the growth of the network."

The combined agency will be led by Matteo Puglisi, CEO, with the close support of Select founders Chrissie Castagnetti and Tandy Anderson who will continue to run the London agency. Select will continue to maintain excellent professional working relationships with its existing partner agencies, including in the New York market.

About Silva International Investments

Silva International Investments is an investment company which manages assets across multiple sectors including media, sport, entertainment, fashion, technology and real estate.

About Select Model Management

Founded in 1977, Select Model Management is globally recognised as one of the most prestigious and innovative agencies in the UK. Select's team in London has an exclusive client list of the world's leading lifestyle brands and manages the careers of the UK's biggest, brightest and most successful male and female models and artists. Select's Men's Division has dominated the men's market, with its New Faces team debuting the careers of first-rate talent such as David Gandy, Oliver Cheshire, Jamie Dornan, and Ben Allen. Equally, Select's Women's board has helped kick-start the modelling careers of Sienna Miller, Agyness Deyn, Stella Tennant, Pixie Geldof, Jess Hart, Eliza Cummings, Sam Rollinson, Pixie Lott, Anne-Marie, among many others. The agency also represents breakthrough singers Connie Constance and Kara Marni.

About MP Management

Founded in 2008 in Milan, MP Management launched as a boutique agency, representing premium fashion models and talent soon becoming one of the industry's fastest growing model management networks. Following investment from Silva International, MP Management embarked on an aggressive growth plan between 2014-2017 by acquiring Mega Model Management Miami, Major Paris and Elite Stockholm. In 2018 MP Management announced the acquisition of Factor Chosen Model Management, gaining offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

