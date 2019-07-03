Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO) announces that it has awarded 1,066,667 ordinary shares of £0.01 each to the Company's CEO, Dr Vladislav Sandler, as a bonus in recognition of his performance in bringing forward the new developments referred to in recent announcements, as well as advancing the Company's core CDX antibody and Hu-PHEC projects. Following the issue of shares, Dr Sandler is beneficially interested in 116,635,362 ordinary shares representing 32.29% of the enlarged share capital. The Concert Party (as defined in the Company's prospectus dated 8 September 2017) now holds 229,829,175 ordinary shares representing 63.62%* of the enlarged share capital.

Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, Chairman, commented, "I congratulate Dr Sandler on behalf of the Board for the excellent progress made in recent months. These achievements are particularly notable given the Company's current size and the resources available to it. In this context, it is also worth noting that Dr Sandler has waived part of his director's remuneration. The progress achieved by him and his team of scientists, and the interest elicited from major biopharmaceutical companies, have strengthened the Company's prospects, and will hopefully enable shareholders to benefit substantially from our more diversified product portfolio in the future."

*The Concert Party holding decreased by 11,692,863 ordinary shares following the disposal by Plum Capital Limited of its entire holding of ordinary shares in the Company on 12 October 2018.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market and admission of the new shares to trading is expected on or around 9 July 2019 ("Admission").

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the new shares, the Company will have 361,242,853 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue with voting rights. This figure may then be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The total voting rights figure includes an allotment of 4,008,504 ordinary shares to Cornell University announced on 5 October 2017 in partial satisfaction of a licence fee and 124,826 ordinary shares that were issued following an exercise of warrants on 30 May 2018.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA"):

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them a) Name Dr Vladislav Sandler b) Position/status CEO/Director c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £0.03 1,066,667 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Price(s) Volume(s) GBP £32,000.00 1,066,667 e) Date of the transaction 28-06-2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

XLON

Enquiries:

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a wholly-owned Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.



