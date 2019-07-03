Ahlstrom-Munksjö Receives OK Compost Certification for its Coralpack Grease Resistant Wrapping Papers

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö has received the OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL certifications from TÜV Austria for its entire range of Coralpack grease resistant wrapping papers.

OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL certifications confirm that Coralpack grease resistant papers can be composted at home and in an industrial facility. Compostable food wrapping materials are an example of how sustainable solutions can contribute in reducing the environmental impact of packaging waste. This certification will facilitate the possibility for Ahlstrom-Munksjö customers, whether converters or brand owners, to obtain the OK compost Label for their final products. The OK compost Label is internationally recognized according to the EU standard EN13432. All tests have been carried out with a strict independent laboratory certified and accredited to ISO 17025.

"We are extremely proud of this OK compost certification. Ahlstrom-Munksjö is one of the first companies to obtain this certification for its customers using grease resistant wrapping papers. This initiative is perfectly aligned with Ahlstrom-Munksjö's ambition to develop solutions for a more sustainable everyday life." comments Raphaël Bardet, Head of Business Line, Food, Specialties Business Area.

CoralpackTMgrease resistant papers are used in everyday life to wrap grease-containing food products such as butter and margarine, fast food products or microwave popcorn, enabling food protection and reducing grease stains on the packaging. Made of virgin fibers, Coralpack wrapping papers are biodegradable and compostable. Ranging from 30 to 90 gsm, wet strength or not, Coralpack grades are available in white and unbleached versions.

In addition to Coralpack papers, Ahlstrom-Munksjö manufactures many specialty papers dedicated to sustainable food packaging, baking and other industrial applications. End-uses include bakery, fast food, cheese, sweets, popcorn, fruits & vegetables, soap, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and more.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering include filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com

