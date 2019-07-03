renminwt: The first "Palace Museum Stationery Creative Design Competition" has begun!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 /On 21st of June, "Inherit The Ultimate Aesthetics, Develop A Better Future" -- The first "Palace Museum Stationery Creative Design Competition Starting Ceremony" was held in The People's Daily. Jiang Kun, Li Fang,Liu Yang, Chang Wei, and Andrea von Mansberg attended the ceremony as the judges.

The People's Daily invites quite a few outstanding representatives to the ceremony. Song Xiewei, Yu Aijing and Betsy Joles gave excellent presentations to share their experiences during the ceremony.

Furthermore, the People's Daily also invites dozens of meritorious teenagers and "Zhihu Liu Kan Shan" as the "special experiencer" of the competition. Zhang Qi, Kan Lijun, Chang Wei and Zheng Haichao awarded these "special experiencer" during the ceremony.

"The Palace Museum Stationery Creative Design Competition" calls for participants around the globe with no threshold. Wang Xiangyu, editor-in-chief of the National Humanities History, said that the People's Daily and the Palace Museum jointly organized the first "Palace Museum Stationery Creative Design Competition" precisely to better mobilize the enthusiasm of the whole society to participate in design activities. With the cultural elements of the Palace Museum as the theme, we will further explore and carry forward the excellent traditional culture. Wang Xiangyu said that the competition will be based on the artistic elements and cultural accumulation of the Forbidden City, calling on participants to use environmentally friendly, novel and practical materials to design stationery with more optimized and improved functions. Let the excellent traditional Chinese culture represented by the Forbidden City be transformed into life aesthetics through daily stationery, and promote the leapfrog development of domestic cultural creativity and artistic design. The editor-in-chief Wang also said that the finalists of the first "Palace Museum Stationery Creative Design Competition" will be selected by the judges of the competition. It is understood that the jury of the design competition is very luxurious, from the president of the Forbidden Palace, Shan Yuxiang, the president of the Forbidden City Institute, Zheng Xinyi, the chairman of the China Press Association, the former vice president of the People's Daily, Zhang Jianxing, and the chairman of the Chinese Artists Association, Fan Di'an. Chen Lusheng, president of the Chinese Painting Society, former deputy director of the National Museum, Jiang Kun, chairman of the Chinese Quyi Association, art designer, painter Chang Shana, president of the Chinese Directors Association Li Shaohong, member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing CPPCC, deputy secretary-general Song Weizu, the people Li Wei, deputy editor-in-chief of the overseas edition of the daily newspaper, Song Xiewei, dean of the School of Design of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Andrea von Mansberg, professor and visiting scholar of the School of Design, Tsinghua University, Liu Yang, director of the Industrial Design Department of Beijing University of Technology, and Chang Hao, dean of the School of Art and Design, Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. As well as a large number of outstanding representatives from the cultural and art circles and the design circles, including Chinese film and television actors and mountain teachers, Jiang Yiyan. They will grade the works together and look for the Forbidden City stationery design works that are closest to the wisdom of contemporary life and modern aesthetic expression among the shortlisted works. Award-winning designs can not only become authorized products for mass production, award-winning designers will also be awarded the title of Special Designer of the Forbidden City Stationery, and will also be invited to attend the Exhibition of New Articles of the Forbidden City Stationery.

In recent years, the rise of Chinese cultural and creative industries has found some feasible ways and forms for traditional culture to return to contemporary society. China has many excellent traditional cultural resources. How to break the barriers of traditional cultural communication and let a large number of excellent traditional cultures embodying the wisdom of the ancestors return to modern life is the inevitable responsibility and mission of the Chinese cultural and creative industry.

According to the requirements of the National Cultural Development and Reform Plan of the 13th Five-Year Plan, the cultural industry at the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan should become the pillar industry of the national economy. In recent years, under the strong support of the national cultural industry strategic planning and the awakening of the new cultural consumption consciousness, China's cultural and creative industries have shown more and more vigorous development vitality.

In this context, the People's Daily and the Palace Museum jointly created a key creative project of "The Palace Museum Stationery". The two sides hope to spread the cultural connotation and aesthetic value of the Palace Museum through various types of design stationery, and transform the excellent traditional culture into a more modern and dynamic life aesthetics.

With stationery to open the door of China's cultural and creative industries, and relying on the powerful media integration and development advantages of People's Daily and the rich collection resources of the Palace Museum, the coverage of China's excellent traditional culture is expected to extend to a wider social field.

The total rewards of the competition is 1000,000 RMB. From the official start on the 21st of June to 22rd of July, the competition call for impressive designs from both organisations and individuals around the world. The "National Humanity History" and The Palace Museum ccl. will hold the first and final round of appraising from 21 to 26 of July and from 27th July to 1st August. Results will be published during the online conference of The Palace Museum Stationery and ceremony will be held afterwards.

Competition agenda

Starting ceremony 21 June

Submission22 June - 20 July

First appraise21 July to 26 July

Final appraise 27 July to 1st August

Winner revelation 6 August

Attentions

Contestants need to send all the designs in an organized form with proper title and explanations to the email: gugongdc@renminwt.cn , and need to fill out the information forms with accurate and authentic information.

The photo of the outcome needs to be shown in various angles could demonstrate the actual view of the product.

Plane designs should have a resolution higher than 300 dpi.; all documents should have both JPG (CMYK colour mode)and vector format copy, annotation of heights, width, lengths are required.

3D designs need to submit stereoscopic pictures of the product with various angles and reference materials. The resolution should be higher than 300 dpi.; all documents should JPG (CMYK colour mode), vector and 3D (STEP) format, annotation of height, width and length is required.

Materials need to be clarified.

Contestants could submit multiple designs; corrections need to be made before final submission.

Thematic Set Awards

The thematic set designs must include a pen and a notebook. The other 3-4 products are not restricted. The whole set should focus on one theme about the Palace Museum.

Golden Award x 1

Reward: 100,000 RMB

Silver Award (> 2)

Reward: 50,000 RMB for each winner

Bronze Award (> 3)

Reward: 30,000 RMB for each winner

Single design awards

Most culture inheritable award (multiple)

Most technological creative award (multiple)

Best function award (multiple)

Best transboundary award (multiple)

Teenager special designing

award (multiple) Reward: 30,000 RMB for each winner

Other contestant rights

Winning designs would be produced as a cosign product

Winning contestants are entitled as the "special invited designer" of the Palace Museum Stationery

Winning contestants are invited to the news product conference of the Palace Museum Stationery

Competition requests

The submitted work should meet the theme of the competition, use "The international and modern expression of Chinese traditional culture" as designing standard, and translate the traditional cultures of the Palace Museum into contemporary stationeries.

All submitted works should be original, and new designs that have not used commercially(after 1/6/2018).

Entries that have been awarded to national, provincial awards or other designing awards are not in consideration.

Contestants must promise there are no infringements upon any organisation or individual intellectual property, individual portrait rights and reputation right etc., if any of this situation is found, the entry would be disqualified. The contestant will be responsible for any conflict resulted, legal liability and lost.

The intellectual property of all entries will be given to the People's Daily and The Palace Museum Stationery; Contestant will automatically agree to provide the copyright of publishing, projecting, promoting to the organiser once the entry is submitted.

The organiser promises to clarify the designer's on the product; If the winner has any loss of the work or the organiser does not inform the organiser to transfer the copyright and other rights to the third party, the organiser will pursue the law through legal channels.

Contestants do not need to make any payment; the organiser promises to keep the confidentiality of the entries, if the entry is not awarded, the intellectual right of the product will be owned by the designer.

Judges

The president of The Palace Museum, Shan Qixiang;

The president of The Palace Museum Academy, Zheng Xinmiao;

The president of China Newspaper Association, Former V.P of The People's Daily, Zhang Jianxing;

The president of China Art Association, Fan Dian;

The president of China Institute of Han Dynasty Arts, former vice president of the National Museum, Chen Lvsheng;

The president of Chinese Ballad Singers Association, Jiang Kun;

The sub-editor of People's Daily International, Li Fang;

Artist and artistic designer, Chang Shana;

The president of China Director Association, Li Shaohong;

Standing Committee of Beijing Political Consultative Conference, deputy Secretary, Song Weizu;

The principal of The Central Academy of Fine Arts, Song Xiewei;

The master and visiting scholar of Tsinghua University, Andrea von Mansberg;

The head of the design department of Beijing University of Technology, Liu Yang;

The principal of the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology, Chang Wei

Actor, voluntary teacher Jiang Yiyan.

gugongdc@renminwt.cn

SOURCE: renminwt

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/550724/The-first-Palace-Museum-Stationery-Creative-Design-Competition-has-begun