Apparel Sourcing Plans That Work - With re:source by just-style

LONDON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparel sourcing professionals can now get their hands on country profiles data to help them stay informed about supply chain disruption, thanks to re:source, the apparel sourcing planning tool from just-style.com.

Change is increasingly affecting apparel supply chains. Yet sourcing professionals are still finding it difficult to identify risks, quantify savings, mitigate disruption and respond quickly to their changing supply chain.

Being able to explore tariffs, trade data and country profiles, will give sourcing professionals the ability to assess the impact of sourcing from specific countries and better optimise their sourcing strategy.

re:source users can:

Compare the top apparel manufacturing countries rated on 15 metrics including price, tariffs, compliance, quality, lead time, stability and innovation.

See how manufacturing destinations stack up against each other, comparing against re:source's own sourcing metrics plus all the rated indices pulled in from other sources.

Stay on top of changes in labour costs. re:source's country profiles to track official minimum wages alongside the estimated garment worker wages for all major sourcing destinations.

Discover re:source's company profiles, including exclusive analyst insight, from SWOT analysis to commentary, on raw materials, trading currencies, political risk and more.

See political and currency risk commentary for the top sourcing destinations.

Discover summaries of current and future changes to tariffs for each major sourcing country.

Plot the route their garments will take with re:source's maps of major shipping routes for each exporting country, including estimated times at sea.

Andrew Leighton, Product Director for re:source, said: "Supply chain risk raises many concerns for sourcing professionals including trade wars, raw material shortages, recalls, safety scares and climate change. However, often managing these risks is a declining priority on sourcing professionals' to-do lists.

"That is why now more than ever there is a need for better sourcing data in the apparel industry, to help aid more effective supply chain management.

"Better sourcing data equals better sourcing strategies. re:source delivers timely sourcing intelligence on the world's apparel manufacturing countries - all sourcing professionals need to create a strategic sourcing plan effortlessly."

For more information about re:source, and to arrange a demonstration, visit: just-style.com/resource/apparel-sourcing-software

About re:source

re:source is an apparel sourcing planning suite that helps sourcing professionals decide where to source products from. It uses data and intelligence to help the apparel industry save time, shrink costs and manage supply chain risk.

About just-style

just-style.com specialises in the clothing and footwear industry, with a particular focus on the fashion supply chain. just-style is published by Aroq Limited, a business to business online publisher.

For further information and images please contact Alison Bryant, Public Relations at Aroq Limited on +44-(0)-1527-573-604, or email: alison.bryant@aroq.com.