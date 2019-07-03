Over 3,500 Italian suppliers join the world's largest business commerce community

Tradeshift, the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, today announced the rapid expansion of its community of suppliers in Italy, where the number of businesses using the platform has grown by nearly 800% in the past nine months.

More than 3,500 Italian suppliers are now connected to the world's largest business commerce platform, enabling them to collaborate and do business with a global community of over 1.5 million companies across 190 countries, including Fortune 1000 brands Air France-KLM, DHL, Fujitsu, HSBC, Siemens, Societe Generale, Unilever, and Volvo.

The rapid expansion in the number of Italian businesses using Tradeshift follows the introduction of local legislation in January 2019 mandating e-invoicing for all B2B transactions in the country. By joining the Tradeshift platform business are able to turn an exercise in compliance into an opportunity to embrace a digital-first strategy that reduces administrative costs, facilitates deeper buyer-supplier collaboration, and unlocks a range of trade financing options to improve working capital.

"We've always worked from the fundamental belief of commerce for all for any company, anywhere in the world, no matter how small or large," said Sarika Garg, Chief Strategy Officer at Tradeshift. "Digitizing the invoicing process addresses one of the traditional sources of friction which prevent businesses from trading with one another. But that is just the beginning. By connecting businesses in Italy and around the world digitally on one platform, we set them on a journey to a far richer, trusted, collaborative and ultimately profitable relationship with one another."

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift drives supply chain innovation for the digitally connected economy. As the leader in supply chain payments and marketplaces, the company helps buyers and suppliers digitize all their trade transactions, collaborate on every process, and connect with any supply chain app. More than 1.5 million companies across 190 countries trust Tradeshift to process over half a trillion USD in transaction value, making it the largest global business network for buying and selling. Discover commerce for all at tradeshift.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005078/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact

Dave Pedersen

Dave.Pedersen@tradeshift.com