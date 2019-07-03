Unlike the other, India-wide 1.2 GW tender rolled out simultaneously yesterday, the delivery point for a second wave of projects will be designated inter-state transmission system substations in the state of Madhya Pradesh.From pv magazine India. Having yesterday launched an India-wide 1.2 GW solar tender, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) subsequently announced a second 1.2 GW exercise, this one focused on the state of Madhya Pradesh. The available generation capacity in the state auction is 300 MW and 150 MW at the 765/400/220 kV Satna substation; 450 MW at the 400/220 kV Khandwa ...

