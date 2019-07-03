Chinese module maker Trina Solar has announced a partnership with the distributor to bring its new mono PERC modules to Brazil's fast-growing distributed generation market.Trina Solar this week announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Brazilian distributor Aldo Solar to supply its latest modules to the South American nation's distributed generation customers. According to Aldo Solar, pre-sale of modules will begin today with the first shipments from Trina expected to arrive at its headquarters in Maringá in the south of Brazil by the third week of the month. The partnership will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...