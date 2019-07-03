sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter results 2019

Akastor ASA will publish its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report and presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code and title of your conference.

UK/International +44 (0)330 336 9105
Norway +47 2100 2610
USA +1 323-794-2551

Confirmation code: 7350758
Title: Akastor Q2 2019

Live webcast link:
https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=98041375 (https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=98041375)

The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com (http://www.akastor.com/) and www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/)

For further information, please contact:

Leif H. Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com (mailto:leif.borge@akastor.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




