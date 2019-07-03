MagForce is making progress with its strategy to drive the uptake of its thermal ablation treatment, NanoTherm. It is approved in Europe for brain tumours and is in a registrational US study for prostate cancer. MagForce has realigned its commercial strategy in Europe by installing its first device in Poland where, unlike Germany, payments are less dependent on reimbursement from insurers. New treatment centres (ex-Germany) could be the catalysts for meaningful growth in the top line. The pivotal US study has experienced unforeseen delays in standardising the procedure and completion and launch are now expected in H220. Long-term growth depends on the commercialisation of NanoTherm in the US. A recent capital raise (gross €5m) and loan facilities should provide funding until profitability.

