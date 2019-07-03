IQF Products Market Report 2023 Covers Latest Developments, Market Shares, and Strategies Employed by Major Market Players: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IQF Products Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. IQF products imply individually quick-freezing. IQF is one of the key technologies used to keep vegetables, fruits, poultry, meat, and sea food products fresh for long.

Factors such as convenience on the part of consumers and rising demand are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, high maintenance cost is anticipated to hinder the market growth in future. However, technological advancements are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

IQF products market is segmented by type, application, consumption pattern, end user, and geography. The market is segmented based on type as IQF Vegetables, IQF Fruits, IQF Poultry and IQF Seafood. The market is segmented based on application as beverages, food and concentrate.

The IQF products market is segmented based on consumption pattern as processing consumption and direct consumption. The market is segmented by end user as retail and industry (food and beverage). The "industry" segment accounts for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

The IQF products market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing demand.

Leading players operating in the IQF products market include Simplot, Superior Foods Companies, SunOpta, Gaotai, Titan Frozen Fruit, Junao, Jinyuan Agriculture, California Garlic Company, SCELTA, Oxford Frozen Foods and Eurial. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of IQF Products in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America

( , and )

Europe

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific

( , , Korea, and )

South America

( , , )

Middle East and Africa

Global IQF Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Superior Foods Companies



SunOpta



Capricorn



Milne Fruit Products



Oceanaa Group



Farmfresh Fine Foods



Shimla Hills



Jain Irrigation



California Garlic Company



Eurial



Oxford Frozen Foods

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

IQF Fruits



IQF Vegetables



IQF Seafood



IQF Poultry



Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of IQF Products for each application, including

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets



Food Specialists



Convenience Stores



Other

