Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.18p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 356.80p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---