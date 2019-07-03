To deliver innovative technologies to clients, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today opened a new Advanced Technology Center in Alicante, Spain. The opening ceremony will be attended by the President of the Valencian Government, Ximo Puig, and the Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcalá

Located in the Alicante Digital District, the center called the Pierre Nanterme Center for New IT, as a tribute to the late Accenture CEO is home to 85 professionals with a focus on developing and delivering a wide range of cross-industry technology solutions across leading technology platforms, as well as custom engineering, infrastructure and cloud services to clients across the globe.To do so, the center leverages innovative delivery models, agile development and automation capabilities.

One of eight Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in Spain, the new center will collaborate with the Valencian technology and business ecosystem. This includes working with local universities and vocational training schools to contribute to the development of technology talent.

A hotbed of innovation, Alicante is poised to become the Silicon Valley of the Mediterranean," said Juan Pedro Moreno, country managing director, Accenture Iberia. "With the opening of the Pierre Nanterme Center for New IT in Alicante, we look forward to playing a vital role in the vibrant Digital District ecosystem where transformation, innovation and technology projects converge with world-class talent."

The center has an emphasis on continuous training to provide professionals with the right skills to help clients address changing market conditions. This contributes to the creation of sustainable, quality jobs, which is something that Accenture Spain has been committed to for more than 50 years.

Mercedes Oblanca, managing director of Accenture Technology Iberia said, "Enterprises in Spain are faced with what can be an overwhelming array of emerging technologies but rotating rapidly to 'new' IT is no longer an option- it's an imperative. This new Advanced Technology Center in Spain will enhance our ability to provide the capacity, speed and talent that our clients require to embrace new IT and advance their digital transformation efforts."

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005071/en/

Contacts:

José Luis Sánchez

Accenture

+34 91 5966585

jose.l.sanchez@accenture.com