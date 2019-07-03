Amplifying Focus Towards Automated Warehouses Inspires Sales of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has recently published a new study titled "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028", which meticulously discourse the primary motivators functioning across the global automated storage and retrieval systems market. It has been noticed that rising awareness among industrial end-users concerning the extraordinary benefits of employing warehouse automation technologies will ensure a significant upsurge in automated storage and retrieval systems during the forecast period.

As per this Fact.MR study, the automated storage and retrieval systems market is likely to expand at 7.6% CAGR during the period 2018-2028. Focusing on the regional bifurcation, North America is likely to sustain its lucrativeness across the automated storage and retrieval systems market, recording nearly 30% revenue share in the global market in 2018. Interestingly, the contribution of developed regions would be given tough competition by developing geographical arenas such as Asia Pacific excluding Japan, which is expected to register highest CAGR during the period until 2028.

Warehousing Industry to Reinforce Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market

As per the recent transformations across the warehousing industry, the use of state-of-the-art technologies for motivating warehousing functions and management has increased majorly. This has worked to swell the demand for automated warehouses, helping manufacturers fulfill their demands and attain greater throughput. To be precise, there is a tangible shift of focus towards alleviating operational issues and improving performance of warehousing functions, which is prompting the adoption of automated storage and retrieval systems across diverse sectors.

Furthermore, leading stakeholders from the automated storage and retrieval systems market are enticing more investments from manufacturers active in the warehousing industry by assisting them to trigger delivery speed, transportation efficiency and material handling flexibility, with technically advanced automated storage and retrieval systems.

Retail & E-Commerce Sector to Provoke Market Growth

According to this Fact.MR report, the retail & e-commerce sector is estimated to account for the major share in the automated storage and retrieval systems market during the forecast period. As per the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the e-commerce sector in Asia Pacific is projected to grow 37% annually through 2020; thereby, making it largest marketplace for e-commerce companies around the world. With this robust growth of the e-commerce sector, factories are nurturing supply chain digitalization through the implementation of new technological solutions like automated storage and retrieval systems. Hence, there is a brighter future for the automated storage and retrieval systems market if this trend is likely to transform into a broader space.

Competitive Landscape

The final section of the report is dedicated to highlight the comprehensive profiling of major players operating in the automated storage and retrieval systems market. This report discusses major developments and strategies of prominent players during the stated forecast period. Some of these companies mentioned in the report are Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, Murata Machinery, Ltd., System Logistics Spa, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Honeywell Intelligrated, Westfalia Technologies, Inc., Invata Intralogistics, Inc., and Swisslog Holding AG.

