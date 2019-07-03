The global bone sonometers market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005254/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bone sonometers market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of people with orthopedic-related conditions. Orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis in women, osteopenia, and low bone density in children due to malnutrition have increased the need to check bone density. Osteoporosis mostly happens in women after menopause due to the decrease in the estrogen level in the body. It also affects the structure and strength of the bone and increases the risk of fractures. The early diagnosis of people with such orthopedic conditions requires the use of bone sonometers. The increase in the number of people with orthopedic and related conditions will drive the demand for bone sonometers.

As per Technavio, the technological advances in bone sonometers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global bone sonometers market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global bone sonometers market: Technological advances in bone sonometers

The growing adoption of bone sonometers has encouraged market vendors to develop technologically advanced products. Diagnosing people with osteoporosis requires a bone sonometer, in such cases, DXA bone sonometers are preferred. The incorporation of advanced technologies like 3D in DXA bone sonometers can help to conduct 3D modeling of the bone, which will improve the understanding of bone density. This 3D-DXA technology provides information on bone status, which includes bone geometry, cortical bone thickness, and BMD. Vendors are focusing on developing portable bone sonometers that are small in size and can be used as point-of-care diagnostic tools. The growing focus on technological advances is encouraging vendors to focus on integrating advanced technology with their products, which can provide better imaging, help in risk factor analysis, and also provide faster treatment and care.

"The growing number of people with osteoporosis, and high demand for bone density testing have driven the demand for bone sonometers. All the stakeholders and end-users in the market are focusing on improving the treatment process. In addition, many orthopedic departments in hospitals also provide services at their orthopedic outpatient clinics. The establishment of such orthopedic rehabilitation centers can boost the adoption of bone density diagnosis, leading to high sales of bone sonometers," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global bone sonometers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bone sonometers market by product (stand-alone bone sonometer and portable bone sonometer) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing geriatric population, increased healthcare spending, and the presence of global and local vendors in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005254/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com