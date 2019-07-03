LOOP Insights Inc.: LOOP Insights Retains CHF Capital Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) ("LOOP" or "the Company") today announced that it has engaged CHF Capital Markets ("CHF"), a highly-regarded Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm.

Rob Anson, CEO and Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are delighted to start working with Cathy Hume and her team. With decades of experience in the IR and Capital Markets field, they will be our valuable strategic partner and advisor. CHF's solid connections will help deliver LOOP's story to a larger investor audience. "

Effective immediately, the service agreement including investment community outreach, corporate communications, strategic counselling, and social & digital marketing is priced at $6,000 plus GST per month and is for a fixed term of 12 months. Thereafter, the contract may be extended month to month with a two months' cancellation notice. The Company will also grant to CHF, under its shareholder-approved stock option plan, incentive stock options to purchase up to 75,000 common shares of the company (the "Shares") exercisable for a period of five years at the price of $0.75 per Share. The options will vest in stages over a 12-month period.

About CHF Capital Markets

CHF Capital Markets is one of Canada's top investor relations firms for small to mid-cap compnies, operating in a broad range of industries, including but not limited to mining, oil & gas, technology and healthcare.The Company's team consists of high-profile communicators and analysts who specialize in providing individually-crafted solutions for clients while successfully broadening their reach in the Canadian investment community.

About Loop:

Loop offers a simple solution to seamlessly connect insights across all channels, optimizing operational efficiencies and profitability. The Loop Platform has been architected for large scale deployment and provides unparalleled insights and sales intelligence. Loop's technology will quickly disrupt the way data is being collected, analyzed and actioned for the physical brick and mortar retailers and brands.

Loop is a technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that is leveling the playing field for bricks and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scalability. By using Loop's "Bricks and Clicks Solution", it is management's belief that retailers and brands will be able to transform the way they conduct their business. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

