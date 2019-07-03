Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - Altamira Gold Corp. (TSXV: ALTA) (FSE: T6UP) (OTC Pink: EQTRF), ("Altamira" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrei Santos to the board of directors.

Mr. Santos is a Lawyer with more than 18 years of post-qualification experience, and currently provides financing, trading and operational expertise in his capacity as an Executive Director of Salinas Gold Mineração Ltda, a gold producer in Brazil that has brought a number of small mines into profitable production and currently employs 220 people and produces 3,000 oz of gold per month. The anticipated commissioning of a new 8,000t/d processing plant should lift that total to 6,000oz of gold per month from September 2019.

He began his career in the administrative side of the Federal and Judicial Courts of Brazil, before moving on to Veirano Advogados Associados, which is one of the largest law firms in South America, where he gained international knowledge and exposure. He specialized in the mining sector providing services for the largest companies in Brazil. Since moving into industry, he has had extensive operational experience as Director and General Manager of Ashburton Minerals Ltd. and Cleveland Mining Company Ltd.

He also serves as director of Phoenix Intermediações Financeiras LTDA. where he is responsible for gold sales for over 20 producing Mines in Brazil, and is expected to export over 70,000oz of gold by end-2019.

Mike Bennett, President & CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased that Andrei has agreed to join our Board. His energy, legal background and depth of experience with gold mining operations in Brazil will provide Altamira with invaluable experience as we continue to explore small-scale production opportunities and seek joint-venture partners for our extensive portfolio in the emerging Alta Floresta / Juruena belt."

About Altamira Gold Corp.

The Company is focused on the exploration and development of gold projects within western central Brazil. The Company holds 11 projects comprising approximately 300,000 hectares, within the prolific Juruena gold belt which historically produced an estimated 7 to 10Moz of placer gold. The Company's advanced Cajueiro project has an NI 43-101 compliant resources of 8.64Mt @ 0.78 g/t Au (for 214,000oz) in the Indicated Resource category and 9.53Mt @ 0.66 g/t Au (for 204,000oz) in the Inferred Resource category and an additional 1.37Mt @ 1.61 g/t Au in oxides (for 79,000oz in saprolite) in the Inferred Resource category.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP.

"Michael Bennett"

Michael Bennett

President & CEO

Tel: 604.676.5660

Toll-Free: 1-833-606-6271

info@altamiragold.com

www.altamiragold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor it Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46045