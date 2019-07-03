Uniloy, Inc., ("Uniloy") a leading blow molding machine and mold manufacturer in the global plastics processing industry, today announces the completion of the purchase of its U.S. and European operations from Milacron, LLC, with transactions related to Mexico and India expected to follow later in Q3 2019.

The new Uniloy organization has a global footprint ensuring close proximity to its customers that will deliver world-class sales, service, and aftermarket support. A robust, regional organization is in place, with inventories of spare parts, and expert teams of field service technicians strategically located across the globe.

Brian Marston has accepted the role of Uniloy President and CEO. Marston has held leadership roles within the plastics and blow molding industry for over 35 years. Along with Brian's experience, Uniloy's new ownership team have the experience and resources to accelerate growth. Both Osgood Capital and Cyprium Partners have years of experience in the plastics market and are committed to ensuring Uniloy's ongoing success.

Brian Marston was quoted, "I'm very excited to start this new chapter in Uniloy's impressive history. Uniloy will continue to provide the same high-performance machinery, technical expertise, and aftermarket support that our customers expect and demand. Uniloy will focus on innovation, customer solutions, and being a great place to work. After all, our employees are our most important asset as we grow and develop. I have great confidence that the leadership team in place at Uniloy will allow the organization to grow and succeed."

Osgood Capital's President, Joseph S. Levy, who has over 25 years' experience in the plastics and packaging industry stated, "Osgood is excited to have this opportunity to work with the Uniloy management team led by Brian. I know Uniloy will deliver world-class service and solutions for all our customers' blow molding needs."

Global Footprint

Uniloy will continue to have a strong presence in the global blow molding industry with a strategic and well represented global footprint that will ensure customers continue to receive the best support.

In Europe, a team of Uniloy experts based across Italy, Germany, Czech Republic, and the UK will provide blow molding services and technology support for its extensive installed base of machines through its aftermarket organization. The Magenta, Italy facility will serve as the European technical center.

In the US, blow molding machine manufacturing will transfer from Milacron's Afton, OH plant to Uniloy's Global Headquarters in Tecumseh, Michigan, joining Uniloy's mold manufacturing operations.

In Latin America, Uniloy will continue to serve the aftermarket needs of its customers through a technical center in Queretaro, Mexico. The completion of the sale transaction related to Uniloy's Mexico business is expected to take place in Q3, 2019.

For Asia, Uniloy will continue to sell blow molding machinery manufactured in India. Similarly, the sale transaction related to Uniloy's India business is expected to take place in Q3, 2019.

In addition, regional sales and service contacts in South America, the United Kingdom, and Asia will continue to provide Uniloy's global coverage.

Uniloy Management Team

Uniloy is pleased to announce the following appointments within the new organization:

Chris Peters Vice President of Finance and Treasurer

Tom McDonald Vice President of Operations

Download High-Resolution Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/kftkk00mpa5hade/AADHkg8DaWr5IObk9MfO0is3a?dl=0

About Uniloy Blow Molding

Uniloy is a global leader in blow molding technologies and the only blow molding machine manufacturer to offer four unique blow molding technologies as well as blow molds and associated tooling. Uniloy's core technologies include UR reciprocating series blow molding machines, industrial blow molding machines, UMA accumulator head, and UMC continuous extrusion, UIB injection blow molding machines, UMS shuttle machines, as well as molds. Uniloy offers the blow molding industry's most comprehensive aftermarket service and support.

About Osgood Capital

Osgood Capital is a firm focused on acquiring unique companies and then working with them to prepare and execute growth through innovation, strategy, and investment. The principal has experience in closing over 30 different acquisitions in diverse industries, including plastics, packaging, aerospace, automotive, energy services, electronics, technology, software, and consumer products.

About Cyprium Partners

Cyprium Partners is a private equity and mezzanine firm providing common equity, preferred stock, and subordinated debt to middle-market businesses. With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the partners of Cyprium have invested over $1.5 billion in more than 80 companies since 1998.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005274/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

UniloyMediaRelations@gmail.com

1-647-524-3766