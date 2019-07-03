ALTEN Calsoft in Partnership With Clinlogix Launches Blockchain for Clinical Trials

SANTA CLARA, California, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTEN Calsoft Labs, a leading Enterprise Digital Transformation solutions and Engineering R&D services company, has launched - "BioPharma Ledger", a Blockchain clinical trial platform.

This reinforces ALTEN Calsoft Labs' continued commitment to bring Digital led transformation to industry specific areas. The Blockchain practice provides customers with enterprise blockchain solutions in innovative business initiatives covering everything from business strategy and ideation to development and full enterprise scale. "The Blockchain for clinical trials is our first initiative in the broader Blockchain practice at ALTEN Calsoft Labs. We will make a significant impact on the clinical trial process with our scalable Blockchain platform that will ultimately address many key core processes in the Life Sciences industry. This will pave the way to fundamental changes in other key verticals that will demonstrate savings in costs, time and efficiency - all with the meaningful added benefits of security and trust," says Paul Elisii, Vice President of BI and Blockchain, ALTEN Calsoft Labs.

The newly created Blockchain Platform for clinical trials will leverage the BlockApps STRATO middleware platform. BlockApps is a founding member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the world's largest open source blockchain initiative, and has the distinction as the first Blockchain platform available on Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.

Clinlogix, a leading-edge global clinical research organization (CRO), with locations in Europe, Asia, South America and the US will be the first practitioner to pilot and implement the platform in real world clinical trials.

"Blockchain will introduce us all to a new age of transparency, privacy and traceability in all aspects of the Life Sciences as we know them. It is as transformational to pharma, biotech and medical devices today, as the Internet was to communications 20 years ago. Blockchain has the power to fundamentally shift many core processes for drug research and development by increasing patient safety and privacy, improving quality of data, and significantly shortening the length of clinical trials," says Nick Spring, Life Sciences Partner, ALTEN Calsoft Labs. "We are looking forward to working with the team at Clinlogix on this innovative approach."

JeanMarie Markham, the Founder and CEO of Clinlogix said, "I'm very excited to be one of the first, if not the first, CRO who is moving ahead with the rapid development and deployment of a blockchain based platform which will become an industry standard. Clinlogix has always embraced new technologies that improve patient outcomes, safety and health along with helping our sponsors to get new treatments to market rapidly, efficiently and cost effectively. We are a decidedly different CRO and the new blockchain technology complements our 'Innovation Pathway' culture for all of our people and our customers."

About ALTEN Calsoft Labs

ALTEN Calsoft Labs (ACL) is a digital transformation, next generation technology consulting and engineering services company. The Company offers Digital, Consulting, Enterprise IT and Product Engineering Services, in verticals like Retail, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Networking, Semiconductor and High-Tech. ACL enables enterprises to Innovate, Integrate, and Transform their business by leveraging disruptive technologies like Blockchain, Digital Interactive, Cloud, Mobility, AI & RPA, Analytics, DevOps, IoT and Software-defined Networking (SDN/NFV).

ALTEN Calsoft Labs is part of ALTEN Group - the second largest global engineering services company with over 33,700 employees worldwide.

