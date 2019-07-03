Vanadium One Iron Corp.: Vanadium One Iron Appoints Dennis Moore to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 3rd, 2019 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dennis J. Moore to its Board of Directors.

Dennis Moore holds a BSc. in Geology from the University of Oregon and a Master's degree in Engineering from the University of Sydney. Mr. Moore is also a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Society of Economic Geologists. Since May 2017, Mr. Moore has been President, CEO and founder of Fremont Gold Ltd, a publicly-listed exploration and mining company with a portfolio of significant gold properties in Nevada, including the Gold Bar and Gold Canyon mines.

From April 2005 through May 2016, Dennis was the founder, Executive Director and former VP Exploration of Magellan Minerals Ltd. While at Magellan he was responsible for assembling a 200,000 ha exploration portfolio in Brazil which included Cuiú Cuiú, Magellan's flagship property; leading the team responsible for the discovery of the Cuiú Cuiú and Tocantinzinho gold deposits; negotiating various contracts with local prospectors and tenement holders including an important stakeholders agreement with local miners and landowners at Cuiú Cuiú; and, building a 30 person technical team in Brazil.

Mr. Moore has held numerous positions throughout his nearly 40 year career in the mining industry including Exploration Manager and Consulting Geologist, Brazauro Resources; Consulting Geologist for Minefinders Corp; Consultant Geologist to Newmont Mining Corp. in Bolivia and Peru; Environmental Site Manager at the Antamina Project in central Peru; Consultant Geologist for Barrick Gold in Peru; New Projects Manager for Altoro Resources Ltd., La Paz, Bolivia; Manager and principal consultant for Viking Minerals Pty. Limited; and, staff geologist for Geopeko Limited in eastern Australia.

Mark Brennan, Vanadium One Chairman, commented, "Dennis brings a wealth of worldwide operational and finance experience to the Company and he will play a significant role in our growth and development. We welcome Dennis to the Board of Directors and look forward to utilizing his vast mining experience as the team works towards its PEA."

Further, the Company wishes to announce that Mr. Victor Dario has retired from the Board of Directors. John Priestner, President and COO commented, "Victor has been a great friend to the Company, often as a mentor and always as a voice of sound and critical thinking. Victor is the longest standing member of the Board and his acute business and finance acumen made him an invaluable contributor to the Company for many years. We are grateful to have had Victor on the Board and we thank him for his service to the Company."

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier Project. The Mont Sorcier Project is a bulk tonnage magnetite iron ore and vanadium deposit, with very low titanium content, located near the northern Quebec mining town of Chibougamau, with access to world class infrastructure including rail, shipping and power.

