Experion Holdings Ltd. Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under New Company Name

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. ("Experion" or the "Company") (TSXV: EXP) (OTCQB:EXPFF) (FRANKFURT:MB31), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., announced today that its shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the Company's new name Experion Holdings Ltd. The symbol and WKN have not changed and remains 'MB31" and 'WKN:A2PLZG".

The Company's shares continue to be listed on the TSXV under the ticker 'EXP" and on the OTCQB market in the US under the ticker "EXPFF"

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer commented, "Experion is pursuing international growth strategies, such as the vast export market in countries with early opportunities. Having our new name reflected on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will allow us to grow our shareholder base throughout Europe and attract global recognition as we work diligently to unlock value for our current shareholders and new shareholders to come"

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany.

On June 25th Experion announced an LOI with a Polish Import and Distribution Company. The LOI will see Experion exporting medical flower products to Poland for scientific purposes enabling the Polish Company to test and develop Experion's flower products. Ultimately Experion's goal is to export increased quantities of its flower products into Poland for medical use.

Mr. Jay Garnett further commented "As investor interest and momentum in the cannabis industry continues to accelerate, Experion will be well-positioned to participate in the European and global cannabis markets as they continue to expand, and we receive our EU GMP certification that will allow Experion products to be exported across Europe."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact:

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations

Tel: (604) 617-5290

judy-ann@experionwellness.com

We invite all investors and other interested parties to join the Experion Holdings portal on 8020 Connect. Join here: http://connects.company/Experion

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

