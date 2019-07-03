The British-German perovskite startup has closed series D funding with another £34 million to bring the money raised in the round to £65 million.Oxford PV today announced closure of its series D funding round having garnered £65 million ($81.8 million) in investment. That total includes £31 million announced in March which saw Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind join Oxford PV shareholders Equinor and Legal and General Capital in backing the business. The investment generated since includes funding from a deal signed with Swiss equipment supplier Meyer Burger. Under the terms of the arrangement, ...

