Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE: NGW) (OTCQX: NXGWF) ("Next Green Wave", "NGW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is launching its next exclusive cannabis product line with influential illustrator and artist Junkyard, through its subsidiary SDC Ventures LLC. The launch is part of the Company's strategic plan to secure distribution and introduce its brands and products to the California market as it enters into revenue.

Junkyard is a well-known illustrator and street artist with an established social and digital reach of enthusiasts who follow his artwork throughout California and the United States. The first product to launch will be an oil extraction with limited release collectable packaging designed by the artist himself. Additional apparel releases and live painting appearances catering to craft cannabis culture will be announced throughout Southern California this summer.

Next Green Wave CEO and Executive Director, Leigh Hughes stated: "We're thrilled to be working with Junkyard and believe his loyal fanbase and individual brand will add further strong impetus to our growth and give us wider access potential to a niche consumer looking for distinguished and quality-based cannabis products."

"We launched the Junkyard Cannabis brand with NGW and SDC as an extension of what is already happening in our fanbase. As a large portion of our fanbase are cannabis fans and consumers, it was a natural next step. Our team is excited to finally launch a premium brand with NGW and SDC. We have been looking for a partner that has the same aesthetic and attention to detail in their craft. It has been a fantastic process working alongside their team. Look out soon for products in California legal dispensaries." Commented Junkyard.

About Junkyard

Junkyard is an illustrator and street artist who was born and raised in South Africa now splitting his time between Chicago and LA. Known for some of his larger than life black and white murals and clothing, he has teamed up with some of the biggest brands in the game including Disney. His Instagram account took off after he installed a mural at Threadless HQ in Chicago and began to sell T-Shirts to fans. No one knows what he looks like, which adds to the mystery behind the brand and brings focus to the art he produces. His distinct style and passion for craft high end concentrates will fill a gap in the market.

About Next Green Wave

NGW is a California based full-service premium cannabis company in the medical and recreational market. The Company's first state-of-the-art facility (35,000 ft.2) is in production and expansions on the 15 acres cannabis zoned land it is situated on are underway. NGW has a seed library of over 120 strains which include multiple award-winning genetics and cultivars. Recent acquisition of SDC and affiliates will provide NGW with significant exposure and distribution points throughout California. The investment in OMG3 will provide NGW further access to distribution throughout Colombia. To find out more visit us at www.nextgreenwave.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

