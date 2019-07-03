Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Based in British Columbia, BevCanna is a late stage applicant for a Cultivation Licence and Sales Licence for cannabis production on its leased lands located in Bridesville, British Columbia.

In May 2019, the company was granted a hemp cultivation licence by Health Canada. The company is currently evaluating potential joint venture or hemp crop sharing arrangements with other licensed producers of cannabis, as permitted by its hemp cultivation licence.

The company has a 100-acre outdoor cultivation site in the fertile Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, as well as a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 72 million bottles annually.

The company is positioning itself for future growth in the event that Health Canada expands legalization of cannabis into derivative products and beverages by leasing a production ready bottling facility and underground aquifer located on the same property. The company plans to develop and manufacture cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. The company is also working jointly with another company based in California to develop and commercialize cannabis beverage formulations for sale in California and elsewhere in the United States, where permitted by state laws.

BevCanna's executive team is led by renowned retail executive Marcello Leone as CEO, and includes Martino Ciambrelli as President, John Campbell as CFO and Emma Andrews as Chief Commercialization Officer.

Marcello Leone, CEO, stated: "The listing is the next step towards creating a unique portfolio of innovative and compelling consumer brands in the cannabis and hemp-infused product landscape. We already have the industry expertise, world-class infrastructure and unmatched natural resources to build a market leader, and this listing will provide the foundation to fully realize our potential. The CSE has become widely recognized as the leading exchange supporting the burgeoning legal cannabis industry. We're proud to join this elite group of listed companies and look forward to a long partnership with the organization."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.bevcanna.com, contact Luca Leone, Investor Relations, at 604-880-6618 or email luca@bevcanna.com.

