Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is undertaking a compilation and analysis of data from the recently acquired Cassiar Gold Project in northern British Columbia (see the Company's news release dated June 24, 2019). Highlights include the following historic drill intercepts from the Taurus prospect:

ddh 07TC-01 116.3 m @ 2.23 grams per tonne (g/t) gold

ddh T95-29118.0 m @ 1.87 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, including

86.0 m @ 2.47 grams per tonne (g/t) gold

The Cassiar Gold Project is a 56,000 hectare, road-accessible, orogenic gold project that hosts a historical Inferred Resource of 1.04 million ounces gold at the Taurus prospect (32.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.0 g/t gold using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold). The Taurus resource is supported by a technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Taurus Project, Liard Mining District, B.C. for Cusac Gold Mines Ltd.," dated May 15, 2009, and prepared by Wardrop Engineering Inc.

Margaux is now in the process of incorporating the results of 2009 and 2012 drilling within the resource area to update the Taurus technical report.

Once this report has been updated, Margaux will be furthering its economic assessment of the Cassiar property with more field work. Tyler Rice, President and CEO said "Our very experienced team believes that the significant gold endowment of the Cassiar Gold Project supports an excellent opportunity for further unlocking 'in the ground value'. Once the 43-101 report has been updated, Margaux will be leveraging significantly enhanced geological data and drilling information to develop targeted exploration programs."

Since 1993, 294 diamond drill holes have been drilled at Taurus, for a cumulate total of 35,000 m. Drilling has tested the zone within an area of 2000 x 900m. Select drill results are tabulated below. Intervals listed in the table are drilled intercepts. The relationship between drilled intercept and true width is unknown at this time.

Hole_ID From_m To_m Length_m Au_g/t (Cut)* Au_g/t (Uncut) 07TC-01 3.05 119.35 116.30 1.23 2.23 T95-29 50.00 168.00 118.00 1.87 1.87 including 82.00 168.00 86.00 2.47 2.47 07TC-04 1.10 67.86 66.76 0.96 1.82 T95-75 32.00 112.00 80.00 1.52 1.59 07TC-09 4.10 103.40 99.30 1.10 1.45 including 4.10 78.15 74.05 1.46 1.93 07TC-03 14.80 102.00 87.20 1.15 1.15 T95-51 22.00 156.00 134.00 1.14 1.14 94-79 26.13 103.56 77.43 1.09 1.09 T95-32 34.00 168.00 134.00 1.02 1.02 T95-46 3.05 114.00 110.95 0.99 0.99 T95-48 8.00 138.00 130.00 0.85 0.94 COR-03-01 52.55 171.65 119.10 0.93 0.93 T95-13 23.00 306.00 283.00 0.56 0.56 including 187.70 306.00 118.30 1.03 1.03

* In the above table, both cut and uncut weighted average gold grade is listed. For reporting of "cut" weighted average grade, any sub-interval of greater than 30 g/t Au was cut to 30 g/t Au prior to determining weighted average grade

Drill collars and traces for these holes are shown on the accompanying figure. Of note are the fact that most of these historic intercepts start at, or near, surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Advisory Committee

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. James Maxwell has joined Margaux's Advisory Committee to advise the Company and Board of Directors. Mr. James Maxwell - Exploration Manager at Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Mr. Maxwell is a professional geoscientist with over 20 years of experience, operating as a successful exploration manager and strategy leader with a direct strength in the exploration and development of orogenic gold discoveries.

He has made considerable contributions to discovery teams at the Back River Gold Project in Nunavut and at the Rahill-Bonanza Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario for a total of 5 major gold discoveries.

Mr. Maxwell is the current Exploration Manager at Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. where he has helped grow a >5 Million Oz gold resource base from discovery to the feasibility study level, and now operates in the support of early stage development.

He is a co-award winner of the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association Discovery of the Year Award, an acting member of the PDAC Health & Safety Committee, and an indigenous member of the Sachigo Lake First Nation of Ontario.

With a strong track record in exploration of orogenic gold deposits focused in Northern Canada, Mr. Maxwell is a leader of modern exploration techniques, strategy, safety, environment and corporate social responsibility.

Qualified Person

Linda Caron, M.Sc., P.Eng., Margaux's Vice President of Exploration, is Margaux's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained within this press release.

