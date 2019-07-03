Stewart Law Offices Announces the Winners of the Firm's Annual Teacher Appreciation Awards

Eight Teachers Were Awarded $500 Each for their Hard Work and Dedication to their Students

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 / The attorneys from Stewart Law Offices are pleased to announce the winners of the firm's annual Teacher Appreciation Awards.

To learn more about the Teacher Appreciation Awards and see the full list of the eight winners, please visit https://www.stewartlawoffices.net/teacher-appreciation-award/.

As a spokesperson for Stewart Law Offices noted, the attorneys at the firm know that teachers do amazing work throughout the school year. In order to recognize and reward some of the incredible local teachers, Stewart Law Offices is proud to hold the annual Teacher Appreciation Awards.

After carefully reading through the nominees, the law firm has named eight teachers for the awards; Stewart Law Offices awarded $500 each to this group of special educators.

"This year's winners demonstrated an unsurpassed dedication to their schools and students," said attorney Brent Stewart, adding that the law firm didn't want the eight teachers to leave for their summer breaks without knowing how valuable they are to the students that they work with every day.

"It's such a pleasure for our firm to recognize them for their roles in preparing young people for a bright future."

Abramial Madiah, a first grade teacher from York Preparatory Academy in Rock Hill, S.C., was one of the eight teachers to receive the Teacher Appreciation Award from Stewart Law Offices. As the nomination essay noted, Madiah has a genuine passion for educating her students, and she is extremely dedicated to her job.

"Not only does she go out of her way to reach each child's learning style, she also creates a personal bond with each child," the nomination essay noted.

Janette Wainman, a Special Education teacher at Indian Land Elementary School in Ft. Mill, S.C., was also named a winner of one of the eight Teacher Appreciation Awards.

"She truly understands the way to help and manage special needs children with behavior issues," the nomination form noted.

"The changes that she has implemented at the school and training that she provides to the other teachers is priceless."

