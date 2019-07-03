Papers examining new frontiers accelerating change in information security are sought

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced today that the deadline for CSA Congress EMEA's (Berlin, Nov. 18-21, 2019) Call for Papers has been extended a month to July 28, 2019. This multi-day event will focus on two tracks-Privacy, Governance, and Compliance; and Cloud and Emerging Technologies. Those interested in sharing their thought leadership on issues pertaining to the research, development, practice and requirements surrounding cloud security are encouraged to apply.

"This year's CSA Congress EMEA promises to spark discussion on those sectors that are accelerating change in the field of information security," said Daniele Catteddu, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud Security Alliance, "Experts on everything from IoT to the Software-Defined Perimeter will be there to drive and facilitate the sharing of best practices, education and networking opportunities for cloud security professionals eager to shape the direction of the cloud security sector in coming decade."

CSA is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and is pleased to host the 2019 EMEA Congress in Berlin, home to its new European Headquarters. With trainings, educational sessions and networking opportunities for cloud security professionals, attendees representing both end-user and industry viewpoints will have the opportunity to experience a unique mixture of compelling presentations and topical discussions.

Register now to take advantage of early bird rates (€150) which end July 26 (Standard rate is €350). Other rates: Student and government rate €50 (no expiration); CCSK Foundation Training, €870; CGC training €785; GDPR €2,000. Media and analysts interested in attending the event should contact Kari Walker for more information, to receive press credentials and to schedule pre-event or onsite interviews with CSA leadership, working group chairs and conference speakers.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005340/en/

Contacts:

Kari Walker for the CSA

ZAG Communications

703.928.9996

kari@zagcommunications.com