Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 03-Jul-2019 / 14:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/07/2019) of GBP57.37m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/07/2019) of GBP41.97m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/07/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share 201.29p 20,850,000.00 (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share 197.44p (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 179.50p Premium / (Discount) (10.83)% to NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 106.19p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV 5.94% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 02/07/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 12216 EQS News ID: 835655 End of Announcement EQS News Service

