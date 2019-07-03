Oriflame Holding AG has requested delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Oriflame AG. Short name: ORI ---------------------------- ISIN code: CH0256424794 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 110536 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on July 17, 2019. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Tobias, Ställborn telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.