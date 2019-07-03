Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence issues a special edition of The AI Eye, featuring an exclusive interview with the CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC Pink: VSBGF).

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC Pink: VSBGF) was selected to join Microsoft's Microsoft One program as a commercial partner. The press release describes the program:

Launched in 2016, Microsoft created its co-sell ready initiative under its Microsoft One program to provide comprehensive sales and marketing support for select partners.

In an interview with Investorideas.com, VSBLTY CEO and co-founder Jay Hutton said the announcement was months in the making and involved a rigorous interview process.

"This announcement is the culmination of multiple months of effort with the Commercial One group inside of Microsoft whose job it is to identify and engage independent software vendors (ISVs) that deliver the objective that Microsoft would hold in common with those companies," he said.

"They talked to our customers, they talked to our technology people, they do reference architecture checks - so it's like the world's most aggressive interview."

But though this process may have been thoroughgoing, Hutton explained that VSBLTY was an ideal candidate for the program.

"They tend to favour [companies] that leverage and utilize multiple Microsoft tools and capabilities," he said. "And, really, VSBLTY is a poster child for that. Almost everything we do revolves around and leverages things that are in the Microsoft ecosystem."

Hutton explained how the relationship was beneficial to both parties.

"It aligns the interests of the ISVs with that of Microsoft and, most importantly, Microsoft salespeople," he said. "For me, as the CEO of VSBLTY, it broadens my sales force [and it] broadens my reach. So I have access to deals and opportunities that I would not have seen before."

"I think for Microsoft it is equally advantageous because they align themselves with innovation, and we are certainly among the most innovative companies that are in that program."

The relationship is analogous, Hutton explained, to VSBLTY's long-standing connection with Intel Corporation, though ISV's benefit particularly from Microsoft salespeople's vested interest.

"In many ways it mirrors the relationship that we have been enjoying with Intel for many years now," he said. "Both programs are very aggressive in terms of how they go to market. And both programs, Microsoft in particular, gives a (Microsoft) salesperson a specific incentive to assist ISVs like VSBLTY to access their customers."

