Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive pricing strategy for a fast food company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise a pricing strategy to competitively price their products. Also, the article discusses in detail the four-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client to achieve average savings of 27.3% and gain a competitive edge within one year of entering the new market.

With the rising competition in the fast food market, it is becoming imperative for fast food companies to competitively price their products to gain a leading edge in the market. Also, it is becoming vital for fast food companies to monitor their competitors' pricing strategies and adapt quickly to unexpected price fluctuations in the market. This is where the real power of competitive pricing strategy comes in. By leveraging competitive pricing strategies, companies can competitively price their products to yield huge profits.

The business challenge: The client is a fast food company based out of Canada. The client was new to the Canadian fast food market. As the Canadian customers were very selective regarding purchases, the client faced difficulties in attracting new customers. Also, the client noted that product pricing largely influenced customers' buying patterns. Therefore, the client realized the need to leverage competitive pricing strategy to price their products according to current market demand. Also, by leveraging Infiniti's competitive pricing strategy, the client wanted to charge competitive prices for their products, respond faster to market price fluctuations, and compete much better in the Canadian fast food market.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a four-phased approach. The engagement involved conducting Canadian fast food market analysis, identifying the client's direct and indirect competitors, analyzing the client's competitors' pricing strategies, and devising a robust competitive pricing strategy for the client. Infiniti's competitive pricing strategy helped the client to competitively price their products and adapt faster to the price fluctuations in the market. This further helped them attract new customers and enhance their market position. Furthermore, with Infiniti's competitive pricing strategy, the fast food company was able to exceed their revenue expectation and achieve savings of 27.3% within one year of entering the new market.

Infiniti's competitive pricing strategy helped the client to:

Gain a competitive edge in the Canadian fast food market

Respond quickly to the market competition

Infiniti's competitive pricing strategy offered predictive insights on:

Implementing flexible pricing strategy to adapt to unexpected price fluctuations in the market

Providing introductory offers and discounts to attract new customers

