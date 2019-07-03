Regulatory News:

Korian Group (Paris:KORI), European expert in care and support services for seniors, updates the distribution of its shareholding as of June 28th, 2019.

Evolution of the major shareholders' stakes and widening of the free float

Ownership 28 June 2019 31 December 2018 Number of shares % Capital % voting rights Number of shares % Capital % voting rights Predica 19,821,453 24.2% 24.2% 19,001,453 23.2% 23.2% Malakoff Médéric Humanis 6,353,892 7.8% 7.8% 5,203,892 6.3% 6.3% PSP Investments 5,400,000 6.6% 6.6% 11,100,000 13.5% 13.5% Korian S.A (Treasury Shares) 38,595 0.05% 0.05% 46,386 0.1% 0.1% Free Float 50,371,623 61.4% 61.4% 46,624,694 56.9% 56.9% Total 81,985,563 100.0% 100.0% 81,976,425 100.0% 100.0%

This change comes after the partial sale of the shareholding of the Canadian pension fund, PSP Investments, by way of an accelerated book building1

This transaction, which reflects PSP's new investment policy, was oversubscribed and carried out in line with the Group's interests with quality institutional investors, allowing Predica, life insurance subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Assurances, and Malakoff Médéric Humanis to increase their participation.

Indeed, these two significant and long-term shareholders together hold almost one third of the capital of Korian. At the same time, the free float has widened and will increase the liquidity of the stock.

In a press release, PSP Investments underlined its confidence in Korian's strategy and long-term outlook.

This capital allocation does not take into account the option for the payment of the dividend in shares.

Next publication: 31 July 2019

Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and homecare and hospital-at-home services.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 Accelerated Book Building announced on June 20, 2019 at a price of €32.87 euros per share, i.e a discount of 5% compared to the closing price at the same date. PSP Investments sold 5,700,000 Korian shares, representing 7.0% of the Company's share capital. PSP Investments has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period of its outstanding participation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005373/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations and

Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

T: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

T: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44



MEDIA CONTACT

Marjorie Castoriadis

Head of media

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

T: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81