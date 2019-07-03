Regulatory News:
Korian Group (Paris:KORI), European expert in care and support services for seniors, updates the distribution of its shareholding as of June 28th, 2019.
Evolution of the major shareholders' stakes and widening of the free float
Ownership
28 June 2019
31 December 2018
Number of shares
% Capital
% voting rights
Number of shares
% Capital
% voting rights
Predica
19,821,453
24.2%
24.2%
19,001,453
23.2%
23.2%
Malakoff Médéric Humanis
6,353,892
7.8%
7.8%
5,203,892
6.3%
6.3%
PSP Investments
5,400,000
6.6%
6.6%
11,100,000
13.5%
13.5%
Korian S.A (Treasury Shares)
38,595
0.05%
0.05%
46,386
0.1%
0.1%
Free Float
50,371,623
61.4%
61.4%
46,624,694
56.9%
56.9%
Total
81,985,563
100.0%
100.0%
81,976,425
100.0%
100.0%
This change comes after the partial sale of the shareholding of the Canadian pension fund, PSP Investments, by way of an accelerated book building1
This transaction, which reflects PSP's new investment policy, was oversubscribed and carried out in line with the Group's interests with quality institutional investors, allowing Predica, life insurance subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Assurances, and Malakoff Médéric Humanis to increase their participation.
Indeed, these two significant and long-term shareholders together hold almost one third of the capital of Korian. At the same time, the free float has widened and will increase the liquidity of the stock.
In a press release, PSP Investments underlined its confidence in Korian's strategy and long-term outlook.
This capital allocation does not take into account the option for the payment of the dividend in shares.
Next publication: 31 July 2019
Half-year revenue and results 2019 (after market close)
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities, and homecare and hospital-at-home services.
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Accelerated Book Building announced on June 20, 2019 at a price of €32.87 euros per share, i.e a discount of 5% compared to the closing price at the same date. PSP Investments sold 5,700,000 Korian shares, representing 7.0% of the Company's share capital. PSP Investments has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period of its outstanding participation.
