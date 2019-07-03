A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix modeling engagement for a leading pharma drugs manufacturer.During the course of this engagement, the marketing mix modeling experts at Quantzig helped a pharma company to measure and improve marketing effectiveness across channels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005384/en/

Marketing Mix Modeling for a Leading Pharma Drugs Manufacturer (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competing in a technologically inclined world means being able and willing to adapt to the evolving market trends. With the evolution of new marketing channels and growing competition, businesses need to adopt a comprehensive, commercially-focused approach to marketing mix modeling which can help them gain an accurate read on the ROI of their marketing investments.

The use of marketing mix and multi touch attribution models can not only help businesses to optimize their marketing investments but can also help drive significant improvements in marketing investments. This success story is a classic example of how marketing mix and multi touch attribution modeling can help businesses improve MROI.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known medical device and pharma drugs manufacturer, headquartered in North America. The pharma company faced several challenges in improving sales of their OTC drugs. To tackle this challenge they needed to employ a full suite of marketing mix modeling solutions. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its marketing mix modeling solutions to analyze the impact of their marketing promotions across channels.

Our expertise in the delivery of advanced marketing mix modeling solutions at various scales will help you address most of your marketing challenges. Get in touch with our experts to know more about the true potential of marketing mix modeling.

"Quantzig identified the opportunity to build a sustainable advantage through the development of a seamless marketing mix strategy that leveraged advanced statistical models to disrupt the current compromises in the pharma industry," says an advanced marketing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle the core challenges, the marketing analytics experts at Quantzig developed a comprehensive approach to marketing mix modeling. The solutions offered empowered the client to predict, optimize, and measure the impact of marketing activities, including consumer promotions and marketing activities.

Advanced marketing mix modeling solutions can help businesses to enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and reduce risks. This success story is one such example where Quantzig helped a pharma client to address their challenges. Request a free proposal to know how our advanced analytics techniques can help you gain a leading edge in the market.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions helped the client to:

Generate $2M in incremental profit

Reduce marketing costs by 60%

Request a free demo to know how you can benefit from marketing mix modeling.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions offered predictive insights on:

Optimizing marketing campaigns to maximize revenue from each category

Measuring the impact of marketing activities

Wonder how marketing analytics can open up a world of new opportunities for your organization? Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005384/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us